The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 281 - Generational Heresy!

In this video i want to look at GENERATIONAL HERESY more closely. In
other words, HOW do HERETICAL DOCTRINES get passed down and WHAT are the
DYNAMICS involved in GENERATIONAL DECEPTION? It is absolutely
IMPERATIVE to understand that YOU and I have NEVER lived in a Christian
society! Most people have NEVER met a true Christian even after 50 years
of church going. True “Spirit Filled” Christians are a rare ITEM! Just
because there are Church buildings in every neighbourhood in most
countries does NOT mean that they are Christian NOR that they TEACH the
TRUE GOSPEL. You may ask, “WHAT do you mean by generational heresy” and
it’s a fair question? First of all, the word HERESY in Greek is the word
“Haíresis," a feminine noun derived from hairéomai meaning to
"personally select or choose” and which means properly, a personal and
(decisive) choice. So what is meant by the word Heresy is the PERSONAL
OPINION of someone as opposed to the DIRECT INSTRUCTION of the Bible.
