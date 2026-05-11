The work of drone operators of the 58th Army on the Zaporzhoye direction against the enemy's equipment and personnel.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 11, 2026



▪️ The parties continue, within the ceasefire, to refrain from strikes on deep rear areas of each other within the ceasefire, which ends today. However, according to the Russian Defense Ministry as of yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 676 shellings of our troops' positions from artillery guns, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks. They also carried out 6331 drone strikes. Ukrainian forces launched eight attacks on Russian units' positions. A total of 16,071 ceasefire violations were recorded in the ZVO zone. Our forces carried out retaliatory strikes on artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortar positions. They also hit command posts and drone launch sites. The Russian Armed Forces presented their retaliatory actions to the public as "violations" on our side.



▪️ On the Sumy direction the Northern Group of Forces reports that the enemy repeatedly violated the ceasefire. In the Zapselia area (near Miropolia), with the support of FPV units, a group of Ukrainian assault troops unsuccessfully attempted to cross the Psel River. In the Krasnopolsky district, the enemy launched an unsuccessful counterattack on our troops' positions in the Miropolsky area. As a result of a firefight, most of the Ukrainian nationalists were destroyed, and one enemy soldier was taken prisoner.



▪️ In the Belgorod region the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued terrorist strikes on civilians. In the Yasnye Zori village, a drone hit a company's territory, and an employee was injured. In the Glotovo village of the Graivoron district, a drone hit a private house, and a woman was injured. A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being injured by a drone attack in the Varvarovka village of the Belgorod district. A man who was injured in a drone attack in the Shebekino district of the Belgorod region independently went to the Shebekino Central Regional Hospital. A fighter of the "Orlan" unit was also injured in Shebekino from a drone detonation in the air. Many settlements are under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



▪️ On the Dobropolsky direction the Eastern Group of Forces reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use artillery and other heavy weapons, focusing on the tactics of small groups. Numerous drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on light vehicles and on foot throughout the front line are trying to infiltrate into the depth of our defense. Our drone operators are identifying and destroying enemy groups, which allows us to curb the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to "move" the front line, which they are carrying out, taking advantage of the ceasefire.



▪️ On the Dnepropetrovsk and Eastern-Zaporozhye directions, the GRU "Vostok" reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use artillery and other heavy weapons, focusing on the tactics of small groups. Numerous small groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on light vehicles and on foot are trying to infiltrate into the depth of our defense. Our UAV operators are identifying and destroying enemy groups, which allows us to thwart the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to "advance" the front line, which they are conducting, taking advantage of the ceasefire regime.



▪️ On the Dnieper front Kamianka-Dniprovska in the Zaporozhye region was subjected to an artillery strike and a drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The targets were infrastructure objects and local residents' homes.



▪️ In the Kherson region on May 9-10, as a result of shellings from the Kiev regime, two civilians in the Kherson region were injured in the Gornostayevka settlement and in the Kairy village. Drone attacks and shellings damaged residential buildings in Bogdanovka, Dmitrovka, Kliny and Radensky, administrative buildings in Kostogryzov and Kliny, a warehouse in Starolukyanka, as well as the Kostogryzov school building. In Bogdanovka, a power line was damaged.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors