Opting Out of CBDCs

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/optoutcbdc/
In this presentation for the CBDC Opt Out Challenge, James explains what you need to know about the CBDC control grid and how we can begin our preparations to overcome it.
CSID: 86639619e65793e4
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