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COVID-CENSORING-TRACING
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119 views • May 26, 2020
The Truth about Vaccines and Dr Buttar, expose lies and agendas related to Covid and soon to be mandatory vaccinations and the Contact Tracing used to remove people from their homes due to faulty covid testing, using the bill TRACE 6666 COVID, to enforce testing and quarentine.
thetruthaboutvaccines.com
askdrbuttar.com
thetruthaboutvaccines.com
askdrbuttar.com
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