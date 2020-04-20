World Alterntive Media: People Are REALIZING They've Been LIED TO! - Media Forced To Report What We've Been Saying! (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel World Alterntive Media at:-FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest studies and news reports regarding the pandemic as many doctors and epidemiologists are saying what we've been reporting on for months. The numbers are manipulated, the shutdowns are actually leading to a prolonged problem and being outside in the sun actually helps people's immunity. Imagine that!Still, it hasn't stopped this website from taking down our videos and going after our friends in independent media for daring to talk about scientific and statistical facts.Stay tuned for more from WAM as we continue to break down this issue extensively!JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:We will soon be doing subscriber only content!Video edited by Josh SigurdsonFeaturing:Josh SigurdsonGraphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh SigurdsonVisit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.comLIKE us on Facebook here:Follow us on Twitter here:FIND US ON STEEMIT:BUY JOHN SNEISEN'S LATEST BOOK HERE:PaperbackKindleDONATE HERE:Help keep independent media alive!Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!BITCOIN ADDRESS:18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNUWorld Alternative Media2020"Find the truth, be the change!"CategoryNews and Politics