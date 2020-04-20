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World Alterntive Media: People Are REALIZING They've Been LIED TO! - Media Forced To Report What We've Been Saying! (MIRRORED)
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World Alterntive Media: People Are REALIZING They've Been LIED TO! - Media Forced To Report What We've Been Saying! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel World Alterntive Media at:-
https://youtu.be/Ta8c6VkpLy4

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest studies and news reports regarding the pandemic as many doctors and epidemiologists are saying what we've been reporting on for months. The numbers are manipulated, the shutdowns are actually leading to a prolonged problem and being outside in the sun actually helps people's immunity. Imagine that!
Still, it hasn't stopped this website from taking down our videos and going after our friends in independent media for daring to talk about scientific and statistical facts.

Stay tuned for more from WAM as we continue to break down this issue extensively!


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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson


Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson


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World Alternative Media
2020

"Find the truth, be the change!"
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
hoaxdeceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationlockdowncoronavirus
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