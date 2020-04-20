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World Alterntive Media: People Are REALIZING They've Been LIED TO! - Media Forced To Report What We've Been Saying! (MIRRORED)
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272 views • April 20, 2020
World Alterntive Media: People Are REALIZING They've Been LIED TO! - Media Forced To Report What We've Been Saying! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel World Alterntive Media at:-
https://youtu.be/Ta8c6VkpLy4
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media?
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest studies and news reports regarding the pandemic as many doctors and epidemiologists are saying what we've been reporting on for months. The numbers are manipulated, the shutdowns are actually leading to a prolonged problem and being outside in the sun actually helps people's immunity. Imagine that!
Still, it hasn't stopped this website from taking down our videos and going after our friends in independent media for daring to talk about scientific and statistical facts.
Stay tuned for more from WAM as we continue to break down this issue extensively!
JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
BUY JOHN SNEISEN'S LATEST BOOK HERE:
Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1988497051/
Kindle
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B073V5R72H/
DONATE HERE:
https://www.gofundme.com/w3e2es
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2020
"Find the truth, be the change!"
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel World Alterntive Media at:-
https://youtu.be/Ta8c6VkpLy4
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media?
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest studies and news reports regarding the pandemic as many doctors and epidemiologists are saying what we've been reporting on for months. The numbers are manipulated, the shutdowns are actually leading to a prolonged problem and being outside in the sun actually helps people's immunity. Imagine that!
Still, it hasn't stopped this website from taking down our videos and going after our friends in independent media for daring to talk about scientific and statistical facts.
Stay tuned for more from WAM as we continue to break down this issue extensively!
JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!
http://anarchovegas.com/
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
BUY JOHN SNEISEN'S LATEST BOOK HERE:
Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1988497051/
Kindle
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B073V5R72H/
DONATE HERE:
https://www.gofundme.com/w3e2es
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2020
"Find the truth, be the change!"
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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