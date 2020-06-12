$2 Trillion In Debt In 2 Months!...Is It All About The Stock Market?

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A failed financial system of central planning by The Federal Reserve is being clung to in America. It was wrong to ignore and replace the sound monetary system created by America's Founders and codified in the U.S. Constitution. The longer that we cling to the unconstitutional Federal Reserve, the greater the financial and economic pain we must suffer as a result.