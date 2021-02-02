329 deaths in US following Covid-19 vaccines reported to CDC as of Jan 22, 2021

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The table showing the total number of deaths following Covid vaccines is posted here.
A 2010 study found that “less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events [1 in 333] and 1-13% of serious events [1 in 8, to 1 in 100] are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”.
This suggests that the number of deaths following Covid-19 vaccines is much higher than the 329 that have been reported to the CDC.
Further Info:
CDC: 329 Recorded Deaths So Far Following Experimental COVID mRNA Injections in the U.S.:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-329-recorded-deaths-so-far-following-experimental-covid-mrna-injections-in-the-u-s/
Source : http://www.fatnews.com/index.php/weblog/comments/6750