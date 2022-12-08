Russia: NATO Was Involved in Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Airfields

In one of our top stories, a senior Russian official is directly accusing the United States in having a hand in the recent drone attacks on Russian soil. Konstantin Gavrilov made these remarks at a recent arms control session in Vienna, Austria. Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia today, where the kingdom rolled out the purple carpet for the Chinese premier. The two nations will likely be discussing deepening alliances and partnerships, especially related to energy concerns.

Sam Bankman Fried says that he doesn't know what happened to the billions of dollars since to his trading firm of Alameda Research. Also, the IRS changed the rules, now demanding that US taxpayers account for all transactions over $600, down from the previous $20,000 threshold. There's a reason they needed those 87,000 new agents.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/8/22.





