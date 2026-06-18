Corruption, Accountability, and Constitutional Government, an interview with Tom Renz

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Who really benefits from endless government spending and foreign conflicts? Tom Renz examines the influence of the military-industrial complex, questions the lack of accountability among political leaders, and argues that constitutional principles must be restored before public trust can return.
#Constitution #GovernmentAccountability #Corruption #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #TomRenz #MikeAdams #Freedom #Politics
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