Tom Renz | Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo Fighting Voter Fraud

Today’s show is a special livestream episode on the Michigan voter fraud that was recently uncovered by the Gateway Pundit. I’m joined by the leader of the Michigan GOP, Krisitina Karamo who witnessed the election fraud that occurred first hand, and Benjamin Wittmore who’s a wonderful attorney out of Michigan. These two are heroes who are actually willing to fight. I’m fighting COVID and elections, anything that’s corruption related, there’s not a whole lot of times that I stop things to do a live like this, however when I saw the spectacular Gateway Pundit article, “NOW WE HAVE PROOF! TGP EXCLUSIVE: Massive 2020 Voter Fraud Uncovered in Michigan – Including Estimated “800,000 Ballot Applications Sent to Non-Qualified Voters” – Bags of Pre-Paid Gift Cards, Guns with Silencers, Burner Phones, and a Democrat-Funded Organization with Multiple Temporary Facilities in Several States,” I decided we had to talk about this. This story out of Muskegon is a smoking gun, and we all need to be talking about it. Think about this folks, Kristina, the head of the republican party in the entire state of Michigan has stood up and said she’s actually willing to fight election fraud. I want to throw a party, we actually have a leader who’s willing to speak on this.



• On October 8, 2020. only one month before the 2020 general election, Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed a black female (whose name was redacted from the police report), dropping off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city clerk’s office.

• It should be noted that after documenting these crimes and investigating for weeks, the Michigan police turned their investigation over to the FBI who promptly buried the findings. Once again, the FBI apparently took no action—more on that in an upcoming report.



When we talk to people about this what we see is a failure to shift the burden on our part. We come at you with good faith and say, “there’s no way this was fair, we have proof and evidence,” and then these guys come back at us and say, “that’s ridiculous.” They won’t let us investigate it, and they don’t even try to refute it. What’s really puzzling to me is why the republicans capitulate and not dig into this.



We need everyone to get involved, reach out to the Michigan GOP, connect with Kristina Karamo and support a republican leader who has the courage to fight the fraud.



