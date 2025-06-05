Israeli AF launched a series of strikes on S Beirut & Russian Strategic bombers, Missiles flying toward UKR text

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli AF launched a series of strikes on S Beirut & Russian Strategic bombers, Missiles flying toward UKR
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
23 hours ago

Israeli air forces launched a series of strikes on southern Beirut.

Adding: 

Around 100 drones reportedly entered Ukrainian airspace this evening.

In addition, Ukrainian sources report increased Russian strategic bomber activity at the Olenya Airbase, along with multiple missile carriers entering the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, a large-scale attack on Crimea is currently underway, with air raid alerts sounding in Sevastopol.

Minutes ago:  Ukrainian sources report that six Tu-95 and two Tu-160 strategic bombers are currently airborne, reportedly en route to their launch positions.

💥🇺🇦 Several explosions reported in Odessa region.

Ukrainian channels also report Several missiles flying towards Kiev region from the south. Presumably Kalibr missiles.

Then:💥🇺🇦 Explosions reported in Kiev!

🛸💥🇺🇦 Drone strike in Chernigov!

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
