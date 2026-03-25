🛢Sydney gas stations are running dry

🛢 Sydney petrol stations are running dry.

Nearly 250 service stations across New South Wales and Queensland are out of diesel. Those who can get fuel are paying a dollar a litre more than three weeks ago.

Unions are demanding government intervention to compensate truck drivers.

The war has come to Australia.

Adding:

Iran has warned it may block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in response to attacks on its territory or islands, according to Iranian military sources reported by Tasnim News.

Iran says it is fully prepared for escalation and warns that if its adversaries do not learn their lesson, they can “test us again,” referencing the Pars gas field retaliation, according to Iranian military sources cited by Tasnim News.