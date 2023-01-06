Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 predictions Glenn NAILED for 2022...and 2 he got wrong
25 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Jan 6, 2023

A new year means it’s time to review Glenn’s predictions from last year, which he declared in January 2022. In this clip, Glenn runs through the 8 predictions he made one year ago, and most of them were SHOCKINGLY true. From COVID's future and a war on crypto, to tension in China and the left’s hatred of Elon Musk, listen to find out which 5 predictions Glenn absolutely NAILED and which 2 he got entirely wrong…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:    / @BlazeTV

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LwQnQjQuj4

Keywords
current eventschinacryptoglenn beckelon muskpredictions2022covid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket