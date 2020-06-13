© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treatment of High Myopia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • June 13, 2020
High Myopia can be a serious eye problem leading to many complications including blindness. Join me for an interview with Dr. Robert Steigerwalt a brilliant researcher from Rome Italy. We will discuss his innovative treatments. Moderate Myopia increases the risk of glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration.
Learn:
3 steps to slow the progression
A new method to improve circulation and restore lost vision.
Why high myopia and glaucoma can be misdiagnosed.
www.HealingTheEye.com
Learn:
3 steps to slow the progression
A new method to improve circulation and restore lost vision.
Why high myopia and glaucoma can be misdiagnosed.
www.HealingTheEye.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.