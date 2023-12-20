Create New Account
EXACTLY WHY ARE THE LEOPARDS LOSING IN THE UKRAINE??
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday

It turns out the mighty Leopard is no game changer, why is this? In my last of the Leopard vids we look at exactly why these are burning without any successes to date. Even the latest will not survive, this is the battlefield of outdated war machines!!!

Keywords
russiatechnologyukrainegamingtankswarthunderpanzer

