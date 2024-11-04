BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Business Idea That Shook The World
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 6 months ago

A business always has risks attached. A risk poses a threat of loss. This threat can be so great, many businesses never get set up. A large   percentage of those set up fail, because the risk of loss was realized. But do you ever consider what this threat is and from whence it comes? Who wants a business to fail? We can see a business needing to be transformed or re-imagined in some way. But for a business to collapse and the owner to   lose everything? This is wrong and Apriorian believes it is totally unnecessary. We have a business plan that eliminates risk. Without risk, anyone can start a business that cannot fail. All it takes to understand how this works and why,  is to understand the Bible a bit deeper.  

Keywords
businessworldideas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy