The Real Military Destroyers

The Real Existential Crisis: A Diminished American Military

* The left is really good at destroying things — and looking for the next thing to destroy.

* The military is popular; hence they must destroy it.

* Military recruitment failures present clear threat to America.

* Not a war abroad but for ‘talent’.

* Why are recruitment efforts failing now?

* This is what happens when other countries matter more.

* Current military leadership does little to inspire.

* Recruits won’t sign up to defend ‘rules based international order’.

* Recruitment now prioritizes pronouns over patriotism.

* The rot has infected our military academies.

* The military has tradition and prestige, so the left wants to destroy it.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 20 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309799869112

