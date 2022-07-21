The Real Military Destroyers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Existential Crisis: A Diminished American Military
* The left is really good at destroying things — and looking for the next thing to destroy.
* The military is popular; hence they must destroy it.
* Military recruitment failures present clear threat to America.
* Not a war abroad but for ‘talent’.
* Why are recruitment efforts failing now?
* This is what happens when other countries matter more.
* Current military leadership does little to inspire.
* Recruits won’t sign up to defend ‘rules based international order’.
* Recruitment now prioritizes pronouns over patriotism.
* The rot has infected our military academies.
* The military has tradition and prestige, so the left wants to destroy it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 20 July 2022