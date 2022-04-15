Is Medical Therapy Killing You Softly - Dr Jennifer Daniels with BlackRose & FeatherLite on Mind Body & Spirit (03.22.17)

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Why are more people dying when they have health care? Are the hospitals killing us ? Tune in as Dr. Jennifer Daniels speaks on health care & women’s role in health.
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