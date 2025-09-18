The Psyop Exposed: Why They're Celebrating Murder & How to Break Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I haven’t slept in days, and I bet you haven’t either. The murder of Charlie Kirk has exposed a chilling truth: a psyop is tearing us apart, and some are celebrating it. In this video, I dive into the engineered division, media manipulation, and psychological warfare turning us into pawns. From the left’s champagne-popping to the mainstream normalization of violence, this is a wake-up call. Inspired by psyop expert Chase Hughes, I’m breaking down how they keep us divided and what we can do to stop it. Spoiler: it’s not Red vs. Blue—it’s us vs. the elites. Let’s choose sanity, reject hate, and dismantle this scam together. Drop a like if you’re fed up with the division!
Comment your thoughts—have you seen this psyop in action?
Subscribe for more truth bombs and share to wake others up! #PsyopExposed #CharlieKirk #MediaManipulation #Unity #StopTheHate
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️