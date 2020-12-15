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Looking Behind The Smoke And Mirrors
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245 views • December 15, 2020
Source:
https://www.todayville.com/looking-behind-the-smoke-and-mirrors/
https://www.rebelnews.com/rocco_galatis_lockdown_lawsuit_ezra_levant_interviews_constitutional_lawyer_suing_trudeau_tam_john_tory_and_more
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-constitution-lawyer-rocco-galati-files-claim-against-government-covid-19-unlawful-acts/5718651
https://justiceforcanada.ca/
https://thephaser.com/2019/10/justin-trudeau-arrest-update-pickton-pig-farm-c_a/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvsiEkP1EI8
https://www.disclose.tv/trudeau-and-his-pedophile-friends-351313
https://justiceforcanada.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/letter-to-trump_obrador-with-brief.pdf
https://www.todayville.com/looking-behind-the-smoke-and-mirrors/
https://www.rebelnews.com/rocco_galatis_lockdown_lawsuit_ezra_levant_interviews_constitutional_lawyer_suing_trudeau_tam_john_tory_and_more
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-constitution-lawyer-rocco-galati-files-claim-against-government-covid-19-unlawful-acts/5718651
https://justiceforcanada.ca/
https://thephaser.com/2019/10/justin-trudeau-arrest-update-pickton-pig-farm-c_a/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvsiEkP1EI8
https://www.disclose.tv/trudeau-and-his-pedophile-friends-351313
https://justiceforcanada.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/letter-to-trump_obrador-with-brief.pdf
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