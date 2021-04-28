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ABSOLUTE INTERFERENCE - Exposing the big steal!
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50 views • April 28, 2021
Full Show Description: https://danhappel.com/absolute-interference-exposing-the-big-steal/ Guests: Alan Jones & Mary Fanning
Alan & Mary were absolutely central in putting together the statistical data, computer networking data, all the stuff that was involved in Mike Lindell's Absolute Proof and the new Documentary Absolute Interference.
Alan Jones and Mary Fanning are investigative journalists with a well deserved reputation for uncovering fraud, corruption and political intrigue at the very highest levels of government. Known for connecting the dots between events and the enormously powerful players behind the scenes that buy/influence politicians, control academia, own the mainstream media, and are the ultimate powers behind the throne, Mary and Alan have exposed some of the most corrupt people, ideas and programs hamstringing liberty in America and around the world.
We are trapped by the progressive elements of a two party system that pretends to give us choice when in fact it gives us only the choice that the elite preselect for us. That is why so many in the Republican Party seem to have much in common with liberal Democrats as soon as the elections are over. We will never have another fair election as long as we allow the corruption to continue. A complete expos'e and overhaul of the system must happen now if we hope to survive as a constitutional republic. We must insist on fair and transparent elections and not predetermind political selections.
Please watch this patriotic film and share it with everyone you know before it is taken down by the controlled social media of the left. Please support efforts to bring integrity back into our election process and support social media that does not censor or ban free speech by signing up to: www.frankspeech.com . The best way to defeat the left is to quit giving them your money and support. Just say NO and become one of the elightened few that help to restore the American system of self government.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Alan & Mary were absolutely central in putting together the statistical data, computer networking data, all the stuff that was involved in Mike Lindell's Absolute Proof and the new Documentary Absolute Interference.
Alan Jones and Mary Fanning are investigative journalists with a well deserved reputation for uncovering fraud, corruption and political intrigue at the very highest levels of government. Known for connecting the dots between events and the enormously powerful players behind the scenes that buy/influence politicians, control academia, own the mainstream media, and are the ultimate powers behind the throne, Mary and Alan have exposed some of the most corrupt people, ideas and programs hamstringing liberty in America and around the world.
We are trapped by the progressive elements of a two party system that pretends to give us choice when in fact it gives us only the choice that the elite preselect for us. That is why so many in the Republican Party seem to have much in common with liberal Democrats as soon as the elections are over. We will never have another fair election as long as we allow the corruption to continue. A complete expos'e and overhaul of the system must happen now if we hope to survive as a constitutional republic. We must insist on fair and transparent elections and not predetermind political selections.
Please watch this patriotic film and share it with everyone you know before it is taken down by the controlled social media of the left. Please support efforts to bring integrity back into our election process and support social media that does not censor or ban free speech by signing up to: www.frankspeech.com . The best way to defeat the left is to quit giving them your money and support. Just say NO and become one of the elightened few that help to restore the American system of self government.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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