2023 New Year's Eve Sunday Morning Livestream





When you were at the height of your social life, your family life, how many people in your life claimed to care about you?





https://freedomain.com/how-to-purge-evil-people-freedomain-livestream-transcript/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022