LET PEOPLE CHOOSE!

Hi Stef, not sure if this is much of an argument but I had something I'd like your thoughts on. Some creative writing on my part combined with some skepticism inspired by one of your characters from the 'The Future', I think you might know who I'm talking about. Feel free to rebut this with some creative writing too if you find it appropriate. :)





"Do we mirror reality, and if so which parts of reality?"





"Are animals not a part of reality? And are we not more animal than object? Why then should we look towards objects as a source of direction for how we should live our lives?"





"Contradiction? Bah. Only heaven itself can afford the luxury of consistency. When put inside of a mortal body, I dare say even the sun itself would have days that it would feel like hiding its glorious light."





"To live according to logic and rationality is to try to make ourselves Gods. But we are not. We have the capacity to see a glimpse of godhood, but so long as we need to eat, sleep and reproduce, we will forever remain animals struggling against the hand of death."





"The humble farmer toils on his soil and regardless of how consistent he is in his labours, the locusts will devour that which he has sown."





"So tell me Mr Philosopher; to whom does the farmer partition for his lost crop?"









What is it about human beings that gives them the unique capacity to be sadistic? This question was inspired by my reading of “Survival I’m the killing fields”. Some the things the communists did to people is not something I can comprehend.









Hey, Stef! How do you stop ruminating over people? my family is one to sweep things under the rug a lot and certain members seem to be in a consistent cycle of failure. my mother is an enabler and complains about it but never does anything to stop it. I distance myself from my family and only occasionally visit them because it's usually a very draining experience but I do ruminate over them and I really wish they didn't live in my head. any tips?! Thank you!





