From the Desert to the Nations: The Story of Shilo Ben Hod & SOLU

Join host Agustin Wainberg for a powerful conversation with worship leader Shilo Ben Hod. From his unexpected journey out of web development into a life of avodah (worship and service before the Lord), to planting a kehila (community) of worshipers in the desert of Israel, Shilo shares with honesty and passion about faith, music, and perseverance. Discover how songs are birthed within SOLU, and what it means to walk faithfully with God through uncertain seasons.