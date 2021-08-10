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Doctor Dan Stock calls out CDC and school board at school board meeting with truth!
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602 views • August 10, 2021
The vaccine and mask measures being pressed upon us are like if your doctor said, "there's at least a 99.7% chance that you WILL survive cancer if you happen to get it, but I think we are going to start you on chemo just incase." This is the level of media foisted, fear driven, lunacy we are steeped in right now. ~JT
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