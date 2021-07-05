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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1655 - Keith Kitchen - Report on the crime
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26 views • July 05, 2021
Griffin, a former employee upset at being let go after a payroll dispute, threatened his coworkers with a gun. He was arrested and was out on bond, when he drove to his former workplace with an AK-47 and shot Keith ten times, before stealing a semi-truck and driving to another business, where he killed someone else. He was later arrested after getting into a traffic accident and a shootout with police.
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