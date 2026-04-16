Glyphosate, Aluminum, and Leaky Gut, an interview with Diane Kazer

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Toxins like glyphosate and aluminum may be silently disrupting your gut and brain. The result? Leaky gut, inflammation, and long-term health issues. When your internal defenses break down, everything else follows. The real challenge isn’t just avoiding toxins—it’s repairing the damage they leave behind.
#GutHealth #ToxicExposure #LeakyGut #Inflammation #HealthAwareness
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