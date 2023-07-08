New Study - 74% of COVID Deaths Caused By Vaxx, 4138

An astonishing new study by two of the world’s premier medical researchers lasted less than 24 hours in pre-print form on the



Lancet, one of the world's leading medical journals.





The paper reviewed 325 autopsies after COVID vaccination and found that 74% of these deaths were caused by the vaxx.







The paper was authored by the most published medical researcher of all time, Dr. Peter McCullough and an equally respected epidemiologist, Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale University, as well as 6 other researchers. It appeared briefly on Wednesday as a pre-print of the

Lancet, but then was suddenly disappeared leaving this note from the publisher:





“This preprint has been removed by Preprints with the

Lancet

because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.”





Unfortunately for the Lancet’s reputation, the study had not yet undergone any part of the peer-review process where such conclusions are formulated.





The methodology was vast in its scope. The researchers scrutinized thousands of studies and screened out all but 678 studies, then added additional screening criteria and narrowed that down to 44 papers containing autopsy data. As the researchers explained:





“Three physicians independently reviewed all deaths and determined whether COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death.”





“A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID19 vaccination.”





“The most implicated organ system in COVID-19 vaccine-associated death was the cardiovascular system (53%), followed by the hematological system (17%), the respiratory system (8%) and multiple organ systems (7%). “





“The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. “





“Interpretation: The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, their mechanisms and related excess death, coupled with autopsy confirmation and physician-led death adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death in most cases.







“Further urgent investigation is required for the purpose of clarifying our findings.”





The complete study has been scrubbed from the Internet, however,

The Daily Skeptic

was able to retrieve it – probably via the Wayback Machine, and it may be viewed on their site: DailySkeptic.org.





According to reporter Will Jones of

The Daily Skeptic:







“… it is hard to imagine that the methodology of their review was really so poor that it warranted removal at initial screening rather than being subject to full critical appraisal. It smacks instead of raw censorship of a paper that failed to toe the official line.







“Keep in mind that the CDC has not yet acknowledged a single death being caused by the Covid mRNA vaccines. Autopsy evidence demonstrating otherwise is clearly not what the U.S. public health establishment wants to hear.”





According to Dr. Harvey Risch, the removal of the study smacks of:







“… pure Government-directed censorship, even after the Missouri v. Biden injunction”.





