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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, Convoys and Current C-Rap, Jan. 30.
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0 view • February 01, 2022
OMG! Whatta show! Heavy hitting, with Kid Rock rough reality. Must see and Share everywhere if yo u care to live!
Watch at least from 20 minutes in to end. Brace yourself for harsh reality.
(In my editing this, the facts shook me to the core. We are entering frightening pivotal times. Learn the facts to prepare..._
Watch at least from 20 minutes in to end. Brace yourself for harsh reality.
(In my editing this, the facts shook me to the core. We are entering frightening pivotal times. Learn the facts to prepare..._
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