Liberty Movement Strikes Back! Paxton Suing State Department for Targeting Conservatives, Pfizer for Lying — WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 12/06/23
118 views
•
Published Friday
•
Liberty Movement Strikes Back! Paxton Suing State Department for Targeting Conservatives, Pfizer for Lying About Covid Jabs as Establishment Scrambles to Stop Trump’s “Retribution” — The Great Awakening is HERE — WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 12/06/23
Keywords
showalexjones
