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NEW FINDINGS ON PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS FROM THE COVID VACCINE
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629 views • October 31, 2021
NEW FINDINGS ON PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS FROM THE COVID VACCINE
Stanford Graham, the Executive Director of Sanacor International, the producer of Cardio Miracle, describes the content of his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo on November 6 & 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. He will explain how a product that is an effective treatment for cardio-vascular disorders surprisingly turned out also to be a promising treatment for adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine. That's because blood clots are caused by spike proteins associated with vaccines. Spike proteins attack the endothelial lining of the blood vessels. When that happens, the presence of Cardio Miracle begins immediately to heal the damage. This is BIG! https://redpillexpo.org/
Stanford A. Graham is Executive Director for Sanacor International, the producer of Cardio Miracle: New Findings on Preventing Blood Clots from the Covid Vaccine
Stanford Graham, the Executive Director of Sanacor International, the producer of Cardio Miracle, describes the content of his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo on November 6 & 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. He will explain how a product that is an effective treatment for cardio-vascular disorders surprisingly turned out also to be a promising treatment for adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine. That's because blood clots are caused by spike proteins associated with vaccines. Spike proteins attack the endothelial lining of the blood vessels. When that happens, the presence of Cardio Miracle begins immediately to heal the damage. This is BIG! https://redpillexpo.org/
Stanford A. Graham is Executive Director for Sanacor International, the producer of Cardio Miracle: New Findings on Preventing Blood Clots from the Covid Vaccine
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