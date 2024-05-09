A Boeing 737-300 aircraft has crashed during take-off in Senegal, injuring 11 people, four of them severely.
Air Senegal flight HC 301 bound for the Malian capital Bamako went off the runway in the early hours of Thursday, Dakar's Blaise Diagne airport said in a statement.
