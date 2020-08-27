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Heart to Heart Part Three - Living in Heaven on Earth
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6 views • August 27, 2020
While the world seeks to cope with the pressures of life by consuming happy pills, alcohol, drugs, entertainment, food and all sorts of things, God has already given us everything we need to live in heaven on earth, including His peace, joy and love. This 27-minute message explains how simple it is to receive all God wants us to have.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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