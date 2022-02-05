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Canada Stands up for Liberty; Australians Hide - Fosters "How to Speak Australian" Ads were LIES
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81 views • February 05, 2022
How's the freedom Conway 2022, descends upon Ottawa, shovel snow and protest Canadian mandates peacefully, Australians shrink like violets as tour I need to send upon the country, as they begin to find people $50,000 for expressing "rudeness" towards Covid measures.
Fosters beer, "how to speak Australian" ads were a complete fabrication, propaganda getting me to believe that Australians were tough and would stand up to authority.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Fosters beer, "how to speak Australian" ads were a complete fabrication, propaganda getting me to believe that Australians were tough and would stand up to authority.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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