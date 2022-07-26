Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Covid Response Director, admits the vaccines don't work!

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Repost Tucker Carlson, Fox News
Dr. Birx: "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines."
Tucker Carlson : "But somehow you forgot to mention that as people were being fired from their jobs for not taking this on the premise that if they took it, they would never be infected? When do you get criminally charged? Soon, we hope."