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Mind Benders 1967- A Film of Predictive Programming
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65 views • December 26, 2020
The Mind Benders is a film released in 1967 depicting the predictive programming the mainstream media uses on the population today. Films are not just simple entertainment, they are also a way for symbolism to be communicated to those with eyes to see and ears to hear. A way for one organization to show the playbook to another organization or give marching orders. Films are also used as social control as we see here in Mind Benders.
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