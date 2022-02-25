Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Instead of Making Better Robots, Make Better Humans! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.26.16)

The show's title is: 'Instead of trying to make a better robot, try to make a better man.'

Is the Medical System fulfilling this Prophecy? What if Your doctor is making you into a human robot? Tune in.

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