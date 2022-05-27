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War in Ukraine Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine • FRANCE 24 English
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130 views • May 27, 2022
France 24 English.
Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there", President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oIitXOlR84
Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there", President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oIitXOlR84
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