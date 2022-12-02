Quo Vadis





Dec 1, 2022

In this video we share An Exorcist on: Do Demons Always Lie?





The following comes from Catholic Priest and Exorcist Stephen Rossetti:





One of our deacon team members has been doing a great job in defending against demonic attacks directed at him and assisting the liberation of a possessed person.





He received his training from one of the best demonologists in the country.





The demons sent him this message: "He tricked you; you didn't learn s... from him!"





I translated the demonic lie for him: "Your teacher nailed it and taught you alot.





The demons are angry about that."









Demons lie and, in their very lies, there is often a kernel of truth.





In this case, the demons are angry that the deacon is so effective and they blame his teacher.





Do demons ever tell the truth directly?





Sometimes....

Sometimes God makes them tell the truth, especially when you hear the demons admitting anything holy such as "Jesus is Lord".





Second, they will use a true statement if they think they can diss someone with it.





For example, they will occasionally call out someone's sins or mention past missteps in attempt to damage their self-image.





Thirdly, we exorcists, invoking the authority of the Church in the midst of an exorcism, command the demons to tell the truth.





We do this only to learn important information in casting them out, such as demons' names.





But we are careful with whatever we hear, since the demons will continue to lie if they can.





Satan is "a liar and the Father of lies".





Jesus is "the way and the truth".





I have begun to read some of the comments on social media posted in response to our videos.





Sadly, some of them contain demonic lies.





One person said, "Satan loves you for who you are."





Another wrote, "I am a witch and I can control the demons."





They are listening to demonic lies.





The antidote is Jesus who is the Truth.





I implore the many who are dabbling in the dark world to turn to the Truth.





Satan's lies only lead to death.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lhhTCi6FfQ



