RT News - November 16 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
52 views • 5 months ago

Nov 16, 2024

rt.com



Our crew takes you on the ground in Lebanon, where the local health ministry reports 59 deaths and 182 injuries by IDF strikes in the last 24 hours alone. The president of Abkhazia refuses to resign after public unrest erupts over a proposed investment deal with Russia. Indonesia becomes the newest BRICS official partner, with its foreign minister praising the move as a demonstration of Jakarta's active and independent foreign policy.

Keywords
newsrussiart
