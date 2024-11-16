RT News - November 16 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 16, 2024
rt.com
Our crew takes you on the ground in Lebanon, where the local health ministry reports 59 deaths and 182 injuries by IDF strikes in the last 24 hours alone. The president of Abkhazia refuses to resign after public unrest erupts over a proposed investment deal with Russia. Indonesia becomes the newest BRICS official partner, with its foreign minister praising the move as a demonstration of Jakarta's active and independent foreign policy.