PUTIN MADE ME DO IT!

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Most valuable lesson taught by #biden blame #putin when all else fails. From an old joke, "the devil made me do it" to modern day politics in 2022. QuickByte from FomoNation episode 1003. #funny Subscribe now with notifications so you will be alerted when we go live. Fomo Nation LIVE every Thursday 7:30pm EST. Check back often for more live streams throughout the week on #youutube.