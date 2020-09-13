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Top Doctor says:masks are not what keeps people safe
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135 views • September 13, 2020
While being questioned about mandatory masking of children in school, British Columbia Canada's top doctor says that masks are not recommended for long periods of time. That is not what keeps people safe! Dr. Bonnie Henry, the top doctor in British Columbia CANADA said that masks are not recommended for long periods of time and that is not what keeps people safe. She was responding to questions about children going back to classroom this fall, but logically her statements about masks applies to everyone and not just children in a class.
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