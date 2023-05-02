Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Science has Stopped - Dr. Gerald Pollack, PostScript Interview
36 views
channel image
ArlingtonInstitute
Published 20 hours ago |

John Petersen interviews Dr. Gerald Pollack. Pollack posits that the underlying funding process for scientific studies has caused the innovation in science to come to a stop.

Dr. Pollack with be joining us for TransitionTALKS June 10th. Get tickets and more info at TransitionTalks.org https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/

Keywords
sciencefundinggerald pollackjohn petersen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket