Science has Stopped - Dr. Gerald Pollack, PostScript Interview

John Petersen interviews Dr. Gerald Pollack. Pollack posits that the underlying funding process for scientific studies has caused the innovation in science to come to a stop.
Dr. Pollack with be joining us for TransitionTALKS June 10th. Get tickets and more info at TransitionTalks.org https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
