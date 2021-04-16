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Mi volt az EVERGREEN konténerekben a Suezi csatornában?
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30 views • April 16, 2021
Mi volt az EVERGREEN konténerekben?
/Videó Magyar feliratozással/
Megvan, hogy március végén egy óriási konténerszállító hajó keresztbe fordult a Suezi csatornán?
Bill Gates ki akarja sajátítani az élelmiszeripart!
Köszönet a videóért: Kinga Tóthnak
#evergreen #suezicsatorna #billgates
/Videó Magyar feliratozással/
Megvan, hogy március végén egy óriási konténerszállító hajó keresztbe fordult a Suezi csatornán?
Bill Gates ki akarja sajátítani az élelmiszeripart!
Köszönet a videóért: Kinga Tóthnak
#evergreen #suezicsatorna #billgates
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