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Biden's Red Speech - The Real Meaning! More than Proclaiming War on Half of America!
Marjorie Lou
Marjorie Lou
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151 views • September 16, 2022

The speech that has shaken America.  Communist looking portrayal of Biden and 30 minutes of proclaiming half of America as enemies of the country.  But there is more sinister dark meaning behind this speech.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy