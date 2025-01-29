1/29/25 RFK: MAHA BOSS! TRUMP: GITMO! Artificial Wombs, Biosyn Chimeras, TAKE ACTION!!!

1/29/25: Today, MAHA Warrior, RFK Jr. withstood the PHRMA-paid Demonrat assault like a Boss! Meanwhile, Trump signed an EO to open GITMO to imprison 31K! Also, Colossal Bioscience is creating artificial wombs to birth chimeric AI bio/syn de-extincted species! It's Action, Action, Action, Freedom Warriors! Call your senators for RFK Jr,. Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Russ Vought Confirmations!! Prayers & Action! We ARE Free!

Trump signs GITMO EO:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/breaking-trump-will-sign-executive-order-send-illegal/





RFK MAHA Boss:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/robert-f-kennedy-jr-confronts-chuckling-democrats-during/





RFK Jr Exposed Liz Warren as Phrma Shill:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/rfk-jr-sets-fake-indian-elizabeth-warren-warpath/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/self-own-loathsome-democrat-senator-mark-warner-makes/





Colossal Bio-sciences:

https://colossal.com/





Harvard Artificial Womb Bio-Lab:

https://dallasinnovates.com/colossal-foundation-donates-1-5m-to-harvard-based-institute-to-advance-artificial-womb-tech-for-wildlife-conservation/





Remembering Dr. Tammy, destroyed by Cartel

J6er “Woman killed in West Seattle identified, was being served paperwork” Oct 2, 2024

https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/woman-killed-west-seattle-served-paperwork

His latest book: “Vax Facts” by Paul Thomas M.D.

https://www.paulthomasmd.com/drpaulsblog/vax-facts-the-book-ive-wanted-to-write-for-a-decade





