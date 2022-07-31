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RT
Europeans hunker down for a cold winter due to reduced energy imports from Russia over EU's own sanctions
Details: https://on.rt.com/bzy0
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1e5iez-power-rationing-hits-europeans-ahead-of-coming-winter.html