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What do they say ‘if you have nothing to fear you have nothing to hide” but the NZ Government are refusing to show their NZ vaccine date to the court. It’s for disclosing this data that Barry Young is on trial. He claims he is a whistleblower and the data shows clusters of deaths after vaccination.
How can he have a fair trail of the data is not shown to the court ?