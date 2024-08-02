Trust in Docs Plummets, Gregory Wrightstone, Climate Change and Co2, Michael Boldin, National Debt, Madison’s Control Blueprint - The RSB Show 8-2-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Trust in Doctors Plummets, Gregory Wrightstone, Climate Change and Co2, Hyoscyamus Niger, Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center, National Debt Warning, NYT Venezuela nonsense, Madison’s Control Blueprint, Olympics as Digital State Test, Laughter’s Heart Benefits, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/trust-in-doctors-plummets-gregory-wrightstone-climate-change-and-co2-hyoscyamus-niger-michael-boldin-tenth-amendment-center-national-debt-warning-nyt-venezuela-nonsense-madisons-contr/