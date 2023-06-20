Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Pastor Henry Shaffer
channel image
High Hopes
2574 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
18 views
Published Tuesday

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Pastor Henry Shaffer


Jun 17, 2023


For more information about Pastor Henry Shaffer's Deliverance visit: https://www.deliverancewithpastorhenry.com/


Visit Henry's Church here: https://www.upcog.org/


USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2uuy2i-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-pastor-henry-shaffer.html


Keywords
gunsjesusbabiesspiritual warfaredeliverancedr kandiss taylorpastor henry shaffer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket